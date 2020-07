Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Spacious 5 bedroom home with large master suite downstairs. Recently updated with new flooring, and a second master suite upstairs. All the updates that the builder offered are in this house. Open living area, majestic dining room for entertaining everyone you know. Nice sized fenced backyard. House feeds in to the sought after Judy Hajek Elementary School. Lots of windows for plenty of natural light. Gorgeous front door. Second living area upstairs. A must see!