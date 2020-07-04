All apartments in Burleson
Find more places like 809 Crystal Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Burleson, TX
/
809 Crystal Drive
Last updated March 10 2020 at 12:07 AM

809 Crystal Drive

809 Crystal Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Burleson
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

809 Crystal Drive, Burleson, TX 76028
Wakefield

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
Great location in Burleson ISD - 3 bedroom 2 bath 2 car garage single family home. Open concept kitchen, dining, living area. Spacious master bedroom with garden tub and separate shower. Split bedrooms. Large secondary bedrooms. Access to community pool and clubhouse. One small pet allowed under 30 lbs on case by case basis-no aggressive breeds. Application fee $40.00 per adult 18 and older - NON REFUNDABLE! Copy of DL's and 2 months proof of income to be submitted with each application. Renter's insurance required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 809 Crystal Drive have any available units?
809 Crystal Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Burleson, TX.
What amenities does 809 Crystal Drive have?
Some of 809 Crystal Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 809 Crystal Drive currently offering any rent specials?
809 Crystal Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 809 Crystal Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 809 Crystal Drive is pet friendly.
Does 809 Crystal Drive offer parking?
Yes, 809 Crystal Drive offers parking.
Does 809 Crystal Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 809 Crystal Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 809 Crystal Drive have a pool?
Yes, 809 Crystal Drive has a pool.
Does 809 Crystal Drive have accessible units?
No, 809 Crystal Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 809 Crystal Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 809 Crystal Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 809 Crystal Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 809 Crystal Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Encore Alsbury
1350 Southwest Alsbury Blvd
Burleson, TX 76028
Summercrest
1320 NW Summercrest Blvd
Burleson, TX 76028
Fountains of Burleson Apartments
745 W Hidden Creek Pkwy
Burleson, TX 76028
Auberge of Burleson
1633 Greenridge Dr
Burleson, TX 76028

Similar Pages

Burleson 1 BedroomsBurleson 2 Bedrooms
Burleson Apartments with BalconyBurleson Apartments with Pool
Burleson Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXWeatherford, TXCorinth, TXDuncanville, TXBenbrook, TXLittle Elm, TXMidlothian, TX
White Settlement, TXRichland Hills, TXSouthlake, TXBalch Springs, TXAzle, TXSaginaw, TXEnnis, TXGranbury, TXRoanoke, TXKrum, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological Seminary