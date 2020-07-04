809 Crystal Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly garage pool clubhouse

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse parking pool garage

Great location in Burleson ISD - 3 bedroom 2 bath 2 car garage single family home. Open concept kitchen, dining, living area. Spacious master bedroom with garden tub and separate shower. Split bedrooms. Large secondary bedrooms. Access to community pool and clubhouse. One small pet allowed under 30 lbs on case by case basis-no aggressive breeds. Application fee $40.00 per adult 18 and older - NON REFUNDABLE! Copy of DL's and 2 months proof of income to be submitted with each application. Renter's insurance required.