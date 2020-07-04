Super cute duplex in desirable neighborhood. Remodeled with fresh paint, flooring and some fixtures. Had fenced yard and a 1 car garage. Get moved in for the holidays and shop for everything you need less than 1 mile from your home. Burleson ISD.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 800 Summercrest Boulevard have any available units?
800 Summercrest Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Burleson, TX.
What amenities does 800 Summercrest Boulevard have?
Some of 800 Summercrest Boulevard's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 800 Summercrest Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
800 Summercrest Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.