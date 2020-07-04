800 Summercrest Boulevard

Amenities

dishwasher garage recently renovated fireplace oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Super cute duplex in desirable neighborhood. Remodeled with fresh paint, flooring and some fixtures. Had fenced yard and a 1 car garage. Get moved in for the holidays and shop for everything you need less than 1 mile from your home. Burleson ISD.