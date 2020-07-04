All apartments in Burleson
Find more places like 800 Summercrest Boulevard.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Burleson, TX
/
800 Summercrest Boulevard
Last updated March 17 2020 at 10:24 PM

800 Summercrest Boulevard

800 Northwest Summercrest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Burleson
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

800 Northwest Summercrest, Burleson, TX 76028

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Super cute duplex in desirable neighborhood. Remodeled with fresh paint, flooring and some fixtures. Had fenced yard and a 1 car garage. Get moved in for the holidays and shop for everything you need less than 1 mile from your home. Burleson ISD.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 800 Summercrest Boulevard have any available units?
800 Summercrest Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Burleson, TX.
What amenities does 800 Summercrest Boulevard have?
Some of 800 Summercrest Boulevard's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 800 Summercrest Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
800 Summercrest Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 800 Summercrest Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 800 Summercrest Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Burleson.
Does 800 Summercrest Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 800 Summercrest Boulevard offers parking.
Does 800 Summercrest Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 800 Summercrest Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 800 Summercrest Boulevard have a pool?
No, 800 Summercrest Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 800 Summercrest Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 800 Summercrest Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 800 Summercrest Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 800 Summercrest Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
Does 800 Summercrest Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 800 Summercrest Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Encore Alsbury
1350 Southwest Alsbury Blvd
Burleson, TX 76028
Fountains of Burleson Apartments
745 W Hidden Creek Pkwy
Burleson, TX 76028
Summercrest
1320 NW Summercrest Blvd
Burleson, TX 76028
Auberge of Burleson
1633 Greenridge Dr
Burleson, TX 76028

Similar Pages

Burleson 1 BedroomsBurleson 2 Bedrooms
Burleson Apartments with BalconyBurleson Apartments with Pool
Burleson Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXWeatherford, TXCorinth, TXDuncanville, TXBenbrook, TXLittle Elm, TXMidlothian, TX
White Settlement, TXRichland Hills, TXSouthlake, TXBalch Springs, TXAzle, TXSaginaw, TXEnnis, TXGranbury, TXRoanoke, TXKrum, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological Seminary