Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly garage air conditioning basketball court

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry refrigerator Property Amenities basketball court parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 2 car garage family home in a beautiful, quiet neighborhood. Located within walking distance of Walmart, hiking and biking trails, and Old Town brewery. Enjoy the large pantry and open kitchen, lazy days with the family by the fireplace, or a relaxing evening with a glass of wine in the garden style tub in the master bathroom. NEW A/C! Pets are allowed on a case by case basis.