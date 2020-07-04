732 Bryan Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautiful home with lots of custom features, Crown Molding upgraded lighting and appliances, granit-like counters in the kitchen. Home has wood style flooring in living area and tile in kitchen and baths, High ceilings gives this home and inviting appeal. Fantastic and large master bedroom, that leads into a great master bath with separate tub and shower. Covered patio, awesome for outdoor living space. Beautiful landscaping all around the home. Don't miss this opportunity to make this home yours. Contact our leasing agent for more information! This home is professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.