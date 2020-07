Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Recently remodeled home in Burleson ISD. Freshly painted inside with great neutral colors. All new light fixtures. Brand new flooring throughout which includes wood and tile, no carpet. Living area upon entry. Kitchen has freshly painted cabinet and brand new counter tops. Dining nook is open to kitchen and living area. Spacious master bedroom. Both bathrooms has been updated. All windows have been recently replaced. Fence backyard with covered patio. No Pets