Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage fireplace oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Move in ready home located in West Bend and Burleson ISD. 3 bedroom with study that can be used as a 4th bedroom. Home features split bedrooms. Kitchen has a large skylight for natural lighting, granite counters, kitchen island and breakfast bar. Home is located on a corner lot and an oversized backyard. Ready for a quick move in!' Please note that the orange paint in the photos is now a dark brown.