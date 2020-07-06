706 Windridge Lane

Amenities

The beautiful two-story home located on a corner lot with amazing yard space for you and your family. Vaulted ceilings as you enter with a cozy brick fireplace. Galley style kitchen with light oak cabinetry is right around the corner to the open dining room boasting gorgeous natural light. Nice vinyl wood flooring throughout main level, with carpet in the bedrooms. Relax in the master suite with private master bath featuring dual sinks, walk-in closet, garden tub and separate shower. Home offers an additional upstairs living room with an opening to below and a wonderful covered patio outback. Come fall in love with this beauty today!



Home currently has a $1000.00 concession off the first full month's rent.