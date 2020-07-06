All apartments in Burleson
Last updated April 18 2020 at 10:55 PM

706 Windridge Lane

706 Windridge Lane · No Longer Available
Location

706 Windridge Lane, Burleson, TX 76028

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
walk in closets
fireplace
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
The beautiful two-story home located on a corner lot with amazing yard space for you and your family. Vaulted ceilings as you enter with a cozy brick fireplace. Galley style kitchen with light oak cabinetry is right around the corner to the open dining room boasting gorgeous natural light. Nice vinyl wood flooring throughout main level, with carpet in the bedrooms. Relax in the master suite with private master bath featuring dual sinks, walk-in closet, garden tub and separate shower. Home offers an additional upstairs living room with an opening to below and a wonderful covered patio outback. Come fall in love with this beauty today!

Home currently has a $1000.00 concession off the first full month's rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 706 Windridge Lane have any available units?
706 Windridge Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Burleson, TX.
What amenities does 706 Windridge Lane have?
Some of 706 Windridge Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 706 Windridge Lane currently offering any rent specials?
706 Windridge Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 706 Windridge Lane pet-friendly?
No, 706 Windridge Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Burleson.
Does 706 Windridge Lane offer parking?
No, 706 Windridge Lane does not offer parking.
Does 706 Windridge Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 706 Windridge Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 706 Windridge Lane have a pool?
No, 706 Windridge Lane does not have a pool.
Does 706 Windridge Lane have accessible units?
No, 706 Windridge Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 706 Windridge Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 706 Windridge Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 706 Windridge Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 706 Windridge Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

