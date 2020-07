Amenities

dishwasher garage fireplace microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Three Bedroom, Two Bath, Two Car Garage located in highly desired Burleson area! Quiet welcoming neighborhood, nice size yard with storage building, recently painted, laminate flooring for easy cleaning, split bedroom arrangement, formal dining, bay window in breakfast area, study can be used as a fourth bedroom, indoors utility room for convenience, wired surround sound in living! A real must see! Hurry this rental won't last long!