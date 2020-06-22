All apartments in Burleson
Last updated December 3 2019 at 1:11 AM

509 Jayellen Avenue

509 Northwest Jayellen · No Longer Available
Location

509 Northwest Jayellen, Burleson, TX 76028

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Move In ASAP for the holidays! In less than 2 years New Paint Inside & Out, New Carpet, New Granite Counter Tops in Kitchen and in Bathrooms, New Toilets and more. Spacious living area. Kitchen has great cabinet space, stainless steel sink and lots of counter space. Split Bedrooms, Two Full Baths, Wood Floors, Wood Burning Fireplace, and 2 Car Attached Garage, located in a nice neighborhood. Large fenced backyard with open patio and mature trees. School is half a block away. MOVE IN SPECIAL. Security Deposit only $1000.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 509 Jayellen Avenue have any available units?
509 Jayellen Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Burleson, TX.
What amenities does 509 Jayellen Avenue have?
Some of 509 Jayellen Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 509 Jayellen Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
509 Jayellen Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 509 Jayellen Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 509 Jayellen Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Burleson.
Does 509 Jayellen Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 509 Jayellen Avenue offers parking.
Does 509 Jayellen Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 509 Jayellen Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 509 Jayellen Avenue have a pool?
No, 509 Jayellen Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 509 Jayellen Avenue have accessible units?
No, 509 Jayellen Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 509 Jayellen Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 509 Jayellen Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 509 Jayellen Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 509 Jayellen Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

