Burleson, TX
449 Peach Lane
Last updated June 20 2019 at 10:36 PM

449 Peach Lane

449 Peach Lane · No Longer Available
Location

449 Peach Lane, Burleson, TX 76028

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
garage
AVAIL JULY 1st. Beautiful 2 story home for lease in very hot Burleson,TX and Burleson ISD. Features rock and brick exterior. Master, living, dining, kitchen and breakfast all down with half bath. Upstairs 2nd living room or gameroom with all secondary bedrooms. Fenced in backyard. Beautiful kitchen with granite counters, stainless appliances, breakfast area. Gas, gas, gas! Gas appliances, gas fireplace, gas water heater. Beautiful community with pool, bike trails and playground. Close to all shopping and restaurants. This home has a wonderful layout and perfect for your family! Full size laundry room and 2 car garage. Sprinkler system, garden tub, walk-in closets!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 449 Peach Lane have any available units?
449 Peach Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Burleson, TX.
What amenities does 449 Peach Lane have?
Some of 449 Peach Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 449 Peach Lane currently offering any rent specials?
449 Peach Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 449 Peach Lane pet-friendly?
No, 449 Peach Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Burleson.
Does 449 Peach Lane offer parking?
Yes, 449 Peach Lane offers parking.
Does 449 Peach Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 449 Peach Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 449 Peach Lane have a pool?
Yes, 449 Peach Lane has a pool.
Does 449 Peach Lane have accessible units?
No, 449 Peach Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 449 Peach Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 449 Peach Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 449 Peach Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 449 Peach Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

