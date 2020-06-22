449 Peach Lane

Amenities

AVAIL JULY 1st. Beautiful 2 story home for lease in very hot Burleson,TX and Burleson ISD. Features rock and brick exterior. Master, living, dining, kitchen and breakfast all down with half bath. Upstairs 2nd living room or gameroom with all secondary bedrooms. Fenced in backyard. Beautiful kitchen with granite counters, stainless appliances, breakfast area. Gas, gas, gas! Gas appliances, gas fireplace, gas water heater. Beautiful community with pool, bike trails and playground. Close to all shopping and restaurants. This home has a wonderful layout and perfect for your family! Full size laundry room and 2 car garage. Sprinkler system, garden tub, walk-in closets!