441 SW Thomas Street

Amenities

w/d hookup dishwasher parking recently renovated oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher oven w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking

This gorgeous, updated 2 1.5 townhome features new wood-like plank flooring throughout (except stairs and bedrooms), an updated 2 tone paint, painted white cabinets, and resurfaced countertops. The dining room, kitchen, full-size laundry hookups, living room, and 1.2 baths are all downstairs. Upstairs are 2 bedrooms with large closets and a full bathroom. Parking in the rear with a storage closet. Conveniently located within walking distance to Bartlett Park, Mound Elementary, and Hughes Middle School. Landscaping included in the rent.