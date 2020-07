Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly walk in closets bathtub range

Unit Amenities bathtub patio / balcony range walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Great location near Hidden Creek golf course. Kitchen has center island and gas stove. Huge dining area with plenty of room for entertaining. Office can be used as 4th bedroom. Remote master suite has dual sinks, garden tub, separate shower and walk-in closet. Large guest bedrooms. Nice covered patio!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.