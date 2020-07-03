421 Oak Street

Amenities

Simply a wonderful place to live. Quiet, peaceful age 55 and older community within minutes from Bailey Lake and Park that boasts of an 8-acre lake with Fishing, Nature trail, Picnic Area, and Walking Trails. This home is very light & bright with well-placed windows and a flowing floor plan. It has an oversized 1 car garage, approx. 21x13, wider doors and hallway, lower cabinetry, etc. to help accommodate any folks with disabilities. The backyard backs up to a nature greenbelt area. The home comes complete with fridge, washer, and dryer! Approx. 1 mi. to Hwy 174 & 2 mi. to I35.