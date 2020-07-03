All apartments in Burleson
Find more places like 421 Oak Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Burleson, TX
/
421 Oak Street
Last updated September 10 2019 at 11:41 PM

421 Oak Street

421 Oak Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Burleson
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

421 Oak Street, Burleson, TX 76028

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Simply a wonderful place to live. Quiet, peaceful age 55 and older community within minutes from Bailey Lake and Park that boasts of an 8-acre lake with Fishing, Nature trail, Picnic Area, and Walking Trails. This home is very light & bright with well-placed windows and a flowing floor plan. It has an oversized 1 car garage, approx. 21x13, wider doors and hallway, lower cabinetry, etc. to help accommodate any folks with disabilities. The backyard backs up to a nature greenbelt area. The home comes complete with fridge, washer, and dryer! Approx. 1 mi. to Hwy 174 & 2 mi. to I35.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 421 Oak Street have any available units?
421 Oak Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Burleson, TX.
What amenities does 421 Oak Street have?
Some of 421 Oak Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 421 Oak Street currently offering any rent specials?
421 Oak Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 421 Oak Street pet-friendly?
No, 421 Oak Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Burleson.
Does 421 Oak Street offer parking?
Yes, 421 Oak Street offers parking.
Does 421 Oak Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 421 Oak Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 421 Oak Street have a pool?
No, 421 Oak Street does not have a pool.
Does 421 Oak Street have accessible units?
No, 421 Oak Street does not have accessible units.
Does 421 Oak Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 421 Oak Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 421 Oak Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 421 Oak Street does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Fountains of Burleson Apartments
745 W Hidden Creek Pkwy
Burleson, TX 76028
Summercrest
1320 NW Summercrest Blvd
Burleson, TX 76028
Auberge of Burleson
1633 Greenridge Dr
Burleson, TX 76028
Encore Alsbury
1350 Southwest Alsbury Blvd
Burleson, TX 76028

Similar Pages

Burleson 1 BedroomsBurleson 2 Bedrooms
Burleson Apartments with BalconyBurleson Apartments with Pool
Burleson Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXWeatherford, TXCorinth, TXDuncanville, TXBenbrook, TXLittle Elm, TXMidlothian, TX
White Settlement, TXRichland Hills, TXSouthlake, TXBalch Springs, TXAzle, TXSaginaw, TXEnnis, TXGranbury, TXRoanoke, TXKrum, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological Seminary