All apartments in Burleson
Find more places like 401 Lena Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Burleson, TX
/
401 Lena Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

401 Lena Lane

401 Lena Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Burleson
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

401 Lena Lane, Burleson, TX 76028

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Just in time for Summer! Don't miss out on the centrally located home in Burleson. It offers 4 BR 2 Bath and split bedrooms. It is nicely landscaped and the back yard is ready to be enjoyed. Very close to Kerr Middle Scool and right down the road from Old Town Burleson.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 401 Lena Lane have any available units?
401 Lena Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Burleson, TX.
What amenities does 401 Lena Lane have?
Some of 401 Lena Lane's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 401 Lena Lane currently offering any rent specials?
401 Lena Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 401 Lena Lane pet-friendly?
No, 401 Lena Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Burleson.
Does 401 Lena Lane offer parking?
Yes, 401 Lena Lane offers parking.
Does 401 Lena Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 401 Lena Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 401 Lena Lane have a pool?
Yes, 401 Lena Lane has a pool.
Does 401 Lena Lane have accessible units?
No, 401 Lena Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 401 Lena Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 401 Lena Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 401 Lena Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 401 Lena Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Fountains of Burleson Apartments
745 W Hidden Creek Pkwy
Burleson, TX 76028
Auberge of Burleson
1633 Greenridge Dr
Burleson, TX 76028
Summercrest
1320 NW Summercrest Blvd
Burleson, TX 76028
Encore Alsbury
1350 Southwest Alsbury Blvd
Burleson, TX 76028

Similar Pages

Burleson 1 BedroomsBurleson 2 Bedrooms
Burleson Apartments with BalconyBurleson Apartments with Pool
Burleson Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXWeatherford, TXCorinth, TXDuncanville, TXBenbrook, TXLittle Elm, TXMidlothian, TX
White Settlement, TXRichland Hills, TXSouthlake, TXBalch Springs, TXAzle, TXSaginaw, TXEnnis, TXGranbury, TXRoanoke, TXKrum, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological Seminary