401 Lena Lane

Amenities

dishwasher garage pool fireplace oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven Property Amenities parking pool garage

Just in time for Summer! Don't miss out on the centrally located home in Burleson. It offers 4 BR 2 Bath and split bedrooms. It is nicely landscaped and the back yard is ready to be enjoyed. Very close to Kerr Middle Scool and right down the road from Old Town Burleson.