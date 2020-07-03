Just in time for Summer! Don't miss out on the centrally located home in Burleson. It offers 4 BR 2 Bath and split bedrooms. It is nicely landscaped and the back yard is ready to be enjoyed. Very close to Kerr Middle Scool and right down the road from Old Town Burleson.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 401 Lena Lane have any available units?
401 Lena Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Burleson, TX.
What amenities does 401 Lena Lane have?
Some of 401 Lena Lane's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 401 Lena Lane currently offering any rent specials?
401 Lena Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.