321 Tinker Trail
Last updated March 26 2020 at 11:36 PM

321 Tinker Trail

321 Tinker Trail · No Longer Available
Location

321 Tinker Trail, Burleson, TX 76028

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Gorgeous custom Town Home on picturesque Tinker Trail which backs up to Bailey Lake featuring walking paths and trails! And less than a mile from Old Town Burleson, Local Shops, and Restaurants this 2 year old this Town Home features 3 large Bedrooms with Owners Suite down. Separate Garden Tub and Shower, Walk in Closet. Gourmet Kitchen with upgraded Granite Counter tops, drop in sink, electric range, designer back splash. Hand Scraped Hardwood floors and Tile throughout first floor. Fenced in patio with green space. 2 car garage. Front AND Back Yard Maintenance is INCLUDED with HOA. Lock and Leave Lifestyle Ready!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 321 Tinker Trail have any available units?
321 Tinker Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Burleson, TX.
What amenities does 321 Tinker Trail have?
Some of 321 Tinker Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 321 Tinker Trail currently offering any rent specials?
321 Tinker Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 321 Tinker Trail pet-friendly?
No, 321 Tinker Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Burleson.
Does 321 Tinker Trail offer parking?
Yes, 321 Tinker Trail offers parking.
Does 321 Tinker Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 321 Tinker Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 321 Tinker Trail have a pool?
No, 321 Tinker Trail does not have a pool.
Does 321 Tinker Trail have accessible units?
No, 321 Tinker Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 321 Tinker Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 321 Tinker Trail has units with dishwashers.
Does 321 Tinker Trail have units with air conditioning?
No, 321 Tinker Trail does not have units with air conditioning.

