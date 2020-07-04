321 Tinker Trail

Amenities

Gorgeous custom Town Home on picturesque Tinker Trail which backs up to Bailey Lake featuring walking paths and trails! And less than a mile from Old Town Burleson, Local Shops, and Restaurants this 2 year old this Town Home features 3 large Bedrooms with Owners Suite down. Separate Garden Tub and Shower, Walk in Closet. Gourmet Kitchen with upgraded Granite Counter tops, drop in sink, electric range, designer back splash. Hand Scraped Hardwood floors and Tile throughout first floor. Fenced in patio with green space. 2 car garage. Front AND Back Yard Maintenance is INCLUDED with HOA. Lock and Leave Lifestyle Ready!