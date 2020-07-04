317 Shane Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony Property Amenities parking

Great house in fabulous neighborhood with other well maintained homes. Large living area with brick wood burning fireplace. Split bedrooms. Master bathroom has garden tub and separate shower plus a large closet. Kitchen has an abundance of custom cabinets and great counter space. Breakfast area is spacious and has a built in hutch and overlooks the backyard. Covered patio plus an open deck area make a great outdoor living space.