Great house in fabulous neighborhood with other well maintained homes. Large living area with brick wood burning fireplace. Split bedrooms. Master bathroom has garden tub and separate shower plus a large closet. Kitchen has an abundance of custom cabinets and great counter space. Breakfast area is spacious and has a built in hutch and overlooks the backyard. Covered patio plus an open deck area make a great outdoor living space.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 317 Shane Lane have any available units?
317 Shane Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Burleson, TX.
What amenities does 317 Shane Lane have?
Some of 317 Shane Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 317 Shane Lane currently offering any rent specials?
317 Shane Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.