Last updated May 21 2019 at 6:04 AM

317 Shane Lane

317 Shane Ln · No Longer Available
Location

317 Shane Ln, Burleson, TX 76028

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
bathtub
oven
Great house in fabulous neighborhood with other well maintained homes. Large living area with brick wood burning fireplace. Split bedrooms. Master bathroom has garden tub and separate shower plus a large closet. Kitchen has an abundance of custom cabinets and great counter space. Breakfast area is spacious and has a built in hutch and overlooks the backyard. Covered patio plus an open deck area make a great outdoor living space.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

