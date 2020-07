Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking

Move in ready home located in Shannon Creek with Burleson ISD. 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home with a large backyard that backs up to solid trees. Home features wood flooring in the living area, open concept living and kitchen, stone fireplace and a mudroom area by the entry. Master bathroom features separate vanities, garden tub, separate shower and a large 16x6 master closet. Kitchen features granite counters, large island and room for bar stools.