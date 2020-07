Amenities

fireplace oven

Unit Amenities fireplace oven Property Amenities

ALL THE ROOM OF A TWO STORY WITHOUT THE STAIRS! OPEN CONCEPT WITH 2 LIVING AREAS, TWO DINING AREAS IDEAL FOR ENTERTAINING. FRESH PAINT THROUGHOUT THE HOUSE & INVITING KITCHEN OPEN TO LIVING ROOM AND KITCHEN IS ACCESSIBLE TO FORMAL DINING ROOM AS WEL! LARGE MASTER BEDROOM AND MASTER BATH HAS SEPARATE SHOWER AND TUB. ALSO HAS 3 LARGE SECONDARY BEDROOMS AND SECONDARY BATH HAS TWO VANITIES.