Last updated February 18 2020 at 10:57 PM

2917 Shoreline Dr

2917 Shoreline Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2917 Shoreline Drive, Burleson, TX 76028

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
walk in closets
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
playground
pool
This beautiful 4-3-2 home located in Burleson, TX is move in ready. Living room features tile flooring & a beautiful fireplace with built in cabinets. Kitchen has open concept, with large granite counter tops and built in pantry. Spacious master bedroom and bathroom with a dual sink vanity, separate shower and tub and large walk in closet. Home has plenty of space for entertaining with media and whole home speakers and covered patio. Multiple rooms have views of the private lake as well as use of community pool and playground. Call today to schedule a showing! For FAQ's and online application visit www.specializedfortworth.com

This property is eligible for Rhino deposit replacement coverage in lieu of a security deposit, coverage typically under $10 a month. For information and enrollment visit www.sayrhino.com DEPOSIT-FREE!

Garrett George, leasing agent
Specialized Property Management #375514
469-754-8195

We provide full-service property management for more information please visit www.specializeddallas.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2917 Shoreline Dr have any available units?
2917 Shoreline Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Burleson, TX.
What amenities does 2917 Shoreline Dr have?
Some of 2917 Shoreline Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2917 Shoreline Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2917 Shoreline Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2917 Shoreline Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 2917 Shoreline Dr is pet friendly.
Does 2917 Shoreline Dr offer parking?
No, 2917 Shoreline Dr does not offer parking.
Does 2917 Shoreline Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2917 Shoreline Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2917 Shoreline Dr have a pool?
Yes, 2917 Shoreline Dr has a pool.
Does 2917 Shoreline Dr have accessible units?
No, 2917 Shoreline Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2917 Shoreline Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 2917 Shoreline Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2917 Shoreline Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 2917 Shoreline Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

