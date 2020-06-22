2917 Shoreline Dr

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly walk in closets pool playground

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly playground pool

This beautiful 4-3-2 home located in Burleson, TX is move in ready. Living room features tile flooring & a beautiful fireplace with built in cabinets. Kitchen has open concept, with large granite counter tops and built in pantry. Spacious master bedroom and bathroom with a dual sink vanity, separate shower and tub and large walk in closet. Home has plenty of space for entertaining with media and whole home speakers and covered patio. Multiple rooms have views of the private lake as well as use of community pool and playground. Call today to schedule a showing! For FAQ's and online application visit www.specializedfortworth.com



This property is eligible for Rhino deposit replacement coverage in lieu of a security deposit, coverage typically under $10 a month. For information and enrollment visit www.sayrhino.com DEPOSIT-FREE!



