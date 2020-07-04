2906 Greenway Drive

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill garage

BACKYARD OASIS! This beautifully landscaped backyard has pergolas, covered patio with fan, built-in outdoor grill around the sparkling fountain pool. The backyard has privacy since it is backed up to a greenbelt. Private Lake down the street for fishing along with bike-running paths for any outdoor activities. Interior of the home is in immaculate condition with new fresh paint, new flooring, carpet and plantation shutters throughout the house. This 4 bedroom 2 and half baths has a master downstairs with 2nd living area upstairs. Large secondary bedrooms upstairs with walk-in closets. Ventless fireplace w 250 gal propane, insulated garage and sink in laundry room.

OWNER WILL MAINTAIN POOL MAINTENANCE CONTRACT