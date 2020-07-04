All apartments in Burleson
Home
/
Burleson, TX
/
2906 Greenway Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2906 Greenway Drive

2906 Greenway Dr · No Longer Available
Location

2906 Greenway Dr, Burleson, TX 76028

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
BACKYARD OASIS! This beautifully landscaped backyard has pergolas, covered patio with fan, built-in outdoor grill around the sparkling fountain pool. The backyard has privacy since it is backed up to a greenbelt. Private Lake down the street for fishing along with bike-running paths for any outdoor activities. Interior of the home is in immaculate condition with new fresh paint, new flooring, carpet and plantation shutters throughout the house. This 4 bedroom 2 and half baths has a master downstairs with 2nd living area upstairs. Large secondary bedrooms upstairs with walk-in closets. Ventless fireplace w 250 gal propane, insulated garage and sink in laundry room.
OWNER WILL MAINTAIN POOL MAINTENANCE CONTRACT

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2906 Greenway Drive have any available units?
2906 Greenway Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Burleson, TX.
What amenities does 2906 Greenway Drive have?
Some of 2906 Greenway Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2906 Greenway Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2906 Greenway Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2906 Greenway Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2906 Greenway Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Burleson.
Does 2906 Greenway Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2906 Greenway Drive offers parking.
Does 2906 Greenway Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2906 Greenway Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2906 Greenway Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2906 Greenway Drive has a pool.
Does 2906 Greenway Drive have accessible units?
No, 2906 Greenway Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2906 Greenway Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2906 Greenway Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 2906 Greenway Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2906 Greenway Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

