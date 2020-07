Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage fireplace oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport parking garage

Fantastic country living but very close to Burleson amenities and ISD, Great detached 3 bedroom 2 and a half bathrooms, office, house with large yard. Horse pasture available by separate agreement. Large workshop garage and covered carport parking. Lot is a full acre to play in. Pets allowed subject to size and breed restrictions *Information herein is deemed reliable but not guaranteed*Application documents and instructions are attached*