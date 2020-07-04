2536 Briarcrest Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

This property is in a great subdivision in a great area. The curb appeal of this home is complemented by the pleasing entrance. There is a second dining area, playroom or office located at the front of the home. The dining area, kitchen and living area are strategically located to create an open but elegant environment. Kitchen and bathrooms are all updated with high quality material. The bedrooms and closets have a plethora of space that is complemented by the condition of the home. A large amount of storage space is in convenient areas. The structural components of this home are in great condition, the home has been properly maintained so the condition is great.