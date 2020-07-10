All apartments in Burleson
221 Sanctuary Way

221 Sanctuary Way · No Longer Available
Location

221 Sanctuary Way, Burleson, TX 76028

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
ceiling fan
fireplace
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Single level 3 BR, 2.5 BA on a corner lot, which means lots of natural light. Brand new paint, carpet, ceiling fans and faucets. Formal living and dining areas can easily be a flex space and feature a powder room in close proximity. Spacious kitchen with island and plenty of room for a table and chairs. Family room features a fireplace. Master suite is split from the other bedrooms. The backyard features both a covered patio and plenty of grass. The storage unit is also included. Conveniently located close to shopping, restaurants, and 35W.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 221 Sanctuary Way have any available units?
221 Sanctuary Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Burleson, TX.
What amenities does 221 Sanctuary Way have?
Some of 221 Sanctuary Way's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 221 Sanctuary Way currently offering any rent specials?
221 Sanctuary Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 221 Sanctuary Way pet-friendly?
No, 221 Sanctuary Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Burleson.
Does 221 Sanctuary Way offer parking?
No, 221 Sanctuary Way does not offer parking.
Does 221 Sanctuary Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 221 Sanctuary Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 221 Sanctuary Way have a pool?
No, 221 Sanctuary Way does not have a pool.
Does 221 Sanctuary Way have accessible units?
No, 221 Sanctuary Way does not have accessible units.
Does 221 Sanctuary Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 221 Sanctuary Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 221 Sanctuary Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 221 Sanctuary Way does not have units with air conditioning.

