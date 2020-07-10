221 Sanctuary Way

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher ceiling fan fireplace microwave carpet

Single level 3 BR, 2.5 BA on a corner lot, which means lots of natural light. Brand new paint, carpet, ceiling fans and faucets. Formal living and dining areas can easily be a flex space and feature a powder room in close proximity. Spacious kitchen with island and plenty of room for a table and chairs. Family room features a fireplace. Master suite is split from the other bedrooms. The backyard features both a covered patio and plenty of grass. The storage unit is also included. Conveniently located close to shopping, restaurants, and 35W.