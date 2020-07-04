Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

203 Arrowhead Available 04/03/20 PERFECT HOME IN BURLESON! - BEAUTIFUL HOME IN BURLESON! Valley Heights Subdivision! Warm neutral tones! Spacious floor plan perfect for entertaining! Open concept! Extra large kitchen with a cozy breakfast nook and breakfast bar, tons of cabinet space. Split bedroom floor plan for added privacy! Master suite features a huge walk in closet. Covered front porch and open back patio! Extra closet space! Pets to be considered on a case by case basis. Call or text James Braddock for details at 817-829-1591



(RLNE3357199)