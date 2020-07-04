All apartments in Burleson
Last updated March 10 2020 at 11:22 AM

203 Arrowhead

203 Arrowhead Drive · No Longer Available
Location

203 Arrowhead Drive, Burleson, TX 76028

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
203 Arrowhead Available 04/03/20 PERFECT HOME IN BURLESON! - BEAUTIFUL HOME IN BURLESON! Valley Heights Subdivision! Warm neutral tones! Spacious floor plan perfect for entertaining! Open concept! Extra large kitchen with a cozy breakfast nook and breakfast bar, tons of cabinet space. Split bedroom floor plan for added privacy! Master suite features a huge walk in closet. Covered front porch and open back patio! Extra closet space! Pets to be considered on a case by case basis. Call or text James Braddock for details at 817-829-1591

(RLNE3357199)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 203 Arrowhead have any available units?
203 Arrowhead doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Burleson, TX.
What amenities does 203 Arrowhead have?
Some of 203 Arrowhead's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 203 Arrowhead currently offering any rent specials?
203 Arrowhead is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 203 Arrowhead pet-friendly?
Yes, 203 Arrowhead is pet friendly.
Does 203 Arrowhead offer parking?
No, 203 Arrowhead does not offer parking.
Does 203 Arrowhead have units with washers and dryers?
No, 203 Arrowhead does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 203 Arrowhead have a pool?
No, 203 Arrowhead does not have a pool.
Does 203 Arrowhead have accessible units?
No, 203 Arrowhead does not have accessible units.
Does 203 Arrowhead have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 203 Arrowhead has units with dishwashers.
Does 203 Arrowhead have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 203 Arrowhead has units with air conditioning.

