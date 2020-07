Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated fireplace carpet

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

You'll love living in this recently renovated home! Features include a covered porch, perfect for relaxing, and a patio in the large, fenced backyard! Plush carpeting lines the living spaces for additional comfort. The kitchen is complete with spacious wood cabinetry, updated appliances, and wood-style laminate! Apply today and make this house your home!