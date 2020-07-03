132 NE Mcalister Road NE

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace granite counters microwave walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

Beautifully renovated home including gorgeous wood plank tile flooring, new granite countertops in the kitchen, brand new SS appliances, new brushed nickel light fixtures, new door hardware & new landscaping out front. Even the toilets are brand spankin' new! Gourmet kitchen w-beautiful granite c'tops overlooks the family room across spacious breakfast bar, perfect for the kids to catch a quick bite, or for morning coffee once the family is off to work or school. Split master retreat w-large walk in closet, separate shower & huge soaking tub for those precious few moments of peaceful solitude. Private backyard features plenty of room for the kids to run and play, or to host the next Sunday afternoon family BBQ!