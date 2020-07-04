All apartments in Burleson
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

116 Sunny Meadows Dr.

116 Sunny Meadows Drive · No Longer Available
Location

116 Sunny Meadows Drive, Burleson, TX 76028

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
- Newly renovated home for lease in sought after The Meadows 2 addition off Renfro St. Pretty three bedroom, two bath home with large living area boasting WBFP and a view the backyard area. . Sunny kitchen opens into inviting dining area overlooking large yard and covered patio. Master bedroom with tray ceiling, double sinks in adjoining bath, two closets and separate shower and garden tub. Split bedrooms offers privacy. Nice garage has loads of storage. Solar panels offer affordable electricity consumption through Tesla. Some smart home features at addtl. tenant cost. Measurements are approx. Owner has final approval of all apps and pets. Park nearby.

(RLNE4675573)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 116 Sunny Meadows Dr. have any available units?
116 Sunny Meadows Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Burleson, TX.
What amenities does 116 Sunny Meadows Dr. have?
Some of 116 Sunny Meadows Dr.'s amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 116 Sunny Meadows Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
116 Sunny Meadows Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 116 Sunny Meadows Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 116 Sunny Meadows Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 116 Sunny Meadows Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 116 Sunny Meadows Dr. offers parking.
Does 116 Sunny Meadows Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 116 Sunny Meadows Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 116 Sunny Meadows Dr. have a pool?
No, 116 Sunny Meadows Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 116 Sunny Meadows Dr. have accessible units?
No, 116 Sunny Meadows Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 116 Sunny Meadows Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 116 Sunny Meadows Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 116 Sunny Meadows Dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 116 Sunny Meadows Dr. does not have units with air conditioning.

