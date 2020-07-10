113 Haskew Street

Adorable two-bedroom home with one car garage in a lovely neighborhood. Original hardwood floors are in beautiful condition. The rest of the home has been completely remodeled. New HVAC is scheduled to be installed. Enormous lot with fenced backyard and trees.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
