Burleson, TX
113 Clinton Street NE
Last updated November 15 2019 at 5:43 AM

113 Clinton Street NE

113 Clinton Street · No Longer Available
Location

113 Clinton Street, Burleson, TX 76028

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Gorgeous remodeled home surround by trees and flooded with natural light. 4 pristine bedrooms and 2 bathrooms with upgraded flooring, fresh paint and attention to detail throughout. The living room opens into the dining area and kitchen, this house will quickly feel like a home. Enjoy the spacious heated and cooled sunroom looking at the wood deck in the backyard. In addition to the 2 car garage there is an extra driveway to provide ample parking for an RV or boat. All kitchen appliances, fridge, washer and dryer come with the home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 113 Clinton Street NE have any available units?
113 Clinton Street NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Burleson, TX.
What amenities does 113 Clinton Street NE have?
Some of 113 Clinton Street NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 113 Clinton Street NE currently offering any rent specials?
113 Clinton Street NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 113 Clinton Street NE pet-friendly?
No, 113 Clinton Street NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Burleson.
Does 113 Clinton Street NE offer parking?
Yes, 113 Clinton Street NE offers parking.
Does 113 Clinton Street NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 113 Clinton Street NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 113 Clinton Street NE have a pool?
No, 113 Clinton Street NE does not have a pool.
Does 113 Clinton Street NE have accessible units?
No, 113 Clinton Street NE does not have accessible units.
Does 113 Clinton Street NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 113 Clinton Street NE has units with dishwashers.
Does 113 Clinton Street NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 113 Clinton Street NE does not have units with air conditioning.

