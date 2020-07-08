113 Clinton Street NE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Gorgeous remodeled home surround by trees and flooded with natural light. 4 pristine bedrooms and 2 bathrooms with upgraded flooring, fresh paint and attention to detail throughout. The living room opens into the dining area and kitchen, this house will quickly feel like a home. Enjoy the spacious heated and cooled sunroom looking at the wood deck in the backyard. In addition to the 2 car garage there is an extra driveway to provide ample parking for an RV or boat. All kitchen appliances, fridge, washer and dryer come with the home.