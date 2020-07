Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher fireplace microwave bathtub range

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range Property Amenities

Beautiful 3 bed 2 bath home, with an office, and on a corner lot in Oak Valley! Open concept home. Kitchen with gas stove and living room with gas or wood burning fireplace. Master bedroom offers a sitting area, double sinks, garden tub and separate shower. Don't forget to check out the backyard that is ready for entertaining, including a fireplace and covered patio!