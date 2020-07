Amenities

dishwasher garage fireplace carpet refrigerator

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Fresh paint and new carpet!. Home is a must see! Situated in a nice quiet neighborhood with beautiful landscaping and trees. The inside boasts two living and dining areas, split floor plan with separate master suite, and good size closets. Refrigerator is included with the rental. Located in the coveted Burleson ISD. Home is conveniently located near shops and dining.