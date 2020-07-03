All apartments in Burleson
Last updated November 8 2019 at 12:35 PM

1117 Scarlet Sage Parkway

1117 Scarlet Sage Parkway · No Longer Available
Location

1117 Scarlet Sage Parkway, Burleson, TX 76028

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
range
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
**AVAILABLE NOW** Burleson- Large Home Across From Centennial Park! - **NOW AVAILABLE FOR VIEWING**
Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.
https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/972093?source=marketing

Burleson house ready for you to call home! Separate master suite with walk-in closet, garden tub and separate shower enclosure. Huge back yard. Easy access to 35W, shopping center and schools. Two car garage and your front yard overlooks Centennial Park!

Near Judy Hajek Elementary School, Hughes Middle School & Burleson High School.

Applications are processed on a first received, first qualified, first served basis and may be completed any time via our website, www.RentalZebra.com. Pet rent is $30 per animal, per month. Renters insurance required. For more information, please call (888) 851-6583. Se habla espanol. Hmong leng.

Rental Zebra
info@rentalzebra.com
lindsay@rentalzebra.com
www.rentalzebra.com
(888) 851-6583x8

(RLNE3441432)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1117 Scarlet Sage Parkway have any available units?
1117 Scarlet Sage Parkway doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Burleson, TX.
What amenities does 1117 Scarlet Sage Parkway have?
Some of 1117 Scarlet Sage Parkway's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1117 Scarlet Sage Parkway currently offering any rent specials?
1117 Scarlet Sage Parkway is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1117 Scarlet Sage Parkway pet-friendly?
Yes, 1117 Scarlet Sage Parkway is pet friendly.
Does 1117 Scarlet Sage Parkway offer parking?
Yes, 1117 Scarlet Sage Parkway offers parking.
Does 1117 Scarlet Sage Parkway have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1117 Scarlet Sage Parkway does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1117 Scarlet Sage Parkway have a pool?
No, 1117 Scarlet Sage Parkway does not have a pool.
Does 1117 Scarlet Sage Parkway have accessible units?
No, 1117 Scarlet Sage Parkway does not have accessible units.
Does 1117 Scarlet Sage Parkway have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1117 Scarlet Sage Parkway has units with dishwashers.
Does 1117 Scarlet Sage Parkway have units with air conditioning?
No, 1117 Scarlet Sage Parkway does not have units with air conditioning.

