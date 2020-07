Amenities

Beautiful Move in Ready home. This home features vaulted ceilings, split bedrooms and wood floors throughout. Master bedroom offers garden tub, separate shower, dual sinks and walk in closets. Front Load Washer Dryer and Stainless Steel Refrigerator included. Wonderful large backyard with covered patio. Owner will take care of yard maintenance. Walking distance to schools and parks. Available for Feb 2020 move in. Looking for a great tenant!!