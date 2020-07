Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven Property Amenities parking garage

Charming 3 bedroom home in Burleson ISD. Wood flooring and tile throughout, no carpet. Large living area with wood burning fireplace and vaulted ceiling. Kitchen is spacious with great cabinet and counter space. Breakfast area is opened to the kitchen and living area and overlooks the backyard. HUGE fenced backyard.