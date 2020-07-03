1049 Springhill Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage pet friendly

Corner lot in pretty Oak Valley. 3-2-2 split floor plan. Wall of windows overlooking back lawn & large covered patio. Formal dining or could be a study. Open concept. Built in book cases in family room. Nice size pantry. Large covered front porch with columns that are covered with siding. Beautiful landscaping!! Pet is to be approved by owner and is case by case. No cats, large dogs, or puppies. 18 yrs and over must fill out an application. $50 application fee for each. Pet approval is case by case. Carpet in living room and hallway will be replaced.