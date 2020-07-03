All apartments in Burleson
Last updated June 5 2019 at 5:50 AM

1049 Springhill Drive

1049 East Springhill Drive
Location

1049 East Springhill Drive, Burleson, TX 76028

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
pet friendly
Corner lot in pretty Oak Valley. 3-2-2 split floor plan. Wall of windows overlooking back lawn & large covered patio. Formal dining or could be a study. Open concept. Built in book cases in family room. Nice size pantry. Large covered front porch with columns that are covered with siding. Beautiful landscaping!! Pet is to be approved by owner and is case by case. No cats, large dogs, or puppies. 18 yrs and over must fill out an application. $50 application fee for each. Pet approval is case by case. Carpet in living room and hallway will be replaced.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1049 Springhill Drive have any available units?
1049 Springhill Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Burleson, TX.
What amenities does 1049 Springhill Drive have?
Some of 1049 Springhill Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1049 Springhill Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1049 Springhill Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1049 Springhill Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1049 Springhill Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1049 Springhill Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1049 Springhill Drive offers parking.
Does 1049 Springhill Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1049 Springhill Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1049 Springhill Drive have a pool?
No, 1049 Springhill Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1049 Springhill Drive have accessible units?
No, 1049 Springhill Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1049 Springhill Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1049 Springhill Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1049 Springhill Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1049 Springhill Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

