Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:08 AM

593 CULLEN BLVD

593 Cullen Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

593 Cullen Boulevard, Buda, TX 78610

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
593 Cullen Blvd - 3-2.5-2 - 2216 sq. ft - ONLY $1995.00 - 3-2.5-2 - 2216 Sq. Ft. - Home has formal Living & Dining w/family room upstairs, laundry room upstairs, fireplace in formal living room & covered patio. Kitchen has lots of counter/cabinet space. Home backs to greenbelt. **BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of Tenant's total amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 30 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program to help you save 5-15% off your heating and cooling bill as well as create a clean healthy living environment.

(RLNE3549995)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 593 CULLEN BLVD have any available units?
593 CULLEN BLVD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Buda, TX.
What amenities does 593 CULLEN BLVD have?
Some of 593 CULLEN BLVD's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 593 CULLEN BLVD currently offering any rent specials?
593 CULLEN BLVD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 593 CULLEN BLVD pet-friendly?
Yes, 593 CULLEN BLVD is pet friendly.
Does 593 CULLEN BLVD offer parking?
No, 593 CULLEN BLVD does not offer parking.
Does 593 CULLEN BLVD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 593 CULLEN BLVD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 593 CULLEN BLVD have a pool?
No, 593 CULLEN BLVD does not have a pool.
Does 593 CULLEN BLVD have accessible units?
No, 593 CULLEN BLVD does not have accessible units.
Does 593 CULLEN BLVD have units with dishwashers?
No, 593 CULLEN BLVD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 593 CULLEN BLVD have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 593 CULLEN BLVD has units with air conditioning.

