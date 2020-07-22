All apartments in Buda
Home
/
Buda, TX
/
238 Banana Street
Last updated October 15 2019 at 12:15 AM

238 Banana Street

238 Banana St · No Longer Available
Location

238 Banana St, Buda, TX 78610

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
BETTER THAN NEW! Gorgeous, lightly lived in & loaded with high end upgrades. You'll love the BEAUTIFUL wood & tile flooring, NEST doorbell-thermostats-smoke/CO2 sensors and deadbolts, ADT pulse home security system, exterior LED motion sensors, HUE lighting -w- dimmers throughout, CAT 5 direct internet, Westinghouse water filter/softener and the list goes on and on. TOP OF THE LINE location and private neighborhood amenities can't be beat (Lazy River, jr. Olympic pool etc., trails, fishing ponds.)
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

