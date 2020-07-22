238 Banana Street

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly

BETTER THAN NEW! Gorgeous, lightly lived in & loaded with high end upgrades. You'll love the BEAUTIFUL wood & tile flooring, NEST doorbell-thermostats-smoke/CO2 sensors and deadbolts, ADT pulse home security system, exterior LED motion sensors, HUE lighting -w- dimmers throughout, CAT 5 direct internet, Westinghouse water filter/softener and the list goes on and on. TOP OF THE LINE location and private neighborhood amenities can't be beat (Lazy River, jr. Olympic pool etc., trails, fishing ponds.)

