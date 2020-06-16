1158 Clark Brothers Drive

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher microwave oven patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

JULY MOVE IN! This charming home is offers sought after West Buda Schools! Featuring a wonderful open concept for entertaining inside, an extended patio for entertaining outside, & private backyard, just a few blocks from Garlic Creek's Million Dollar Amenity Center. Great floor plan, great upgrades. MUST SEE FOR YOURSELF! Backs up to the historic Gibberson Estate making this home feel somewhat secluded with a view of blue sky & mature trees!

This charming home is offers sought after West Buda Schools! Featuring a wonderful open concept for entertaining inside, an extended patio for entertaining outside, & private backyard, just a few blocks from Garlic Creek's Million Dollar Amenity Center. Great floor plan, great upgrades. MUST SEE FOR YOURSELF! Backs up to the historic Gibberson Estate making this home feel somewhat secluded with a view of blue sky & mature trees!