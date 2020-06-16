All apartments in Buda
1158 Clark Brothers Drive

(512) 618-5870
Location

1158 Clark Brothers Drive, Buda, TX 78610

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. Jul 10

$1,795

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1650 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
JULY MOVE IN! This charming home is offers sought after West Buda Schools! Featuring a wonderful open concept for entertaining inside, an extended patio for entertaining outside, & private backyard, just a few blocks from Garlic Creek's Million Dollar Amenity Center. Great floor plan, great upgrades. MUST SEE FOR YOURSELF! Backs up to the historic Gibberson Estate making this home feel somewhat secluded with a view of blue sky & mature trees!
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1158 Clark Brothers Drive have any available units?
1158 Clark Brothers Drive has a unit available for $1,795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1158 Clark Brothers Drive have?
Some of 1158 Clark Brothers Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1158 Clark Brothers Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1158 Clark Brothers Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1158 Clark Brothers Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1158 Clark Brothers Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1158 Clark Brothers Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1158 Clark Brothers Drive does offer parking.
Does 1158 Clark Brothers Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1158 Clark Brothers Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1158 Clark Brothers Drive have a pool?
No, 1158 Clark Brothers Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1158 Clark Brothers Drive have accessible units?
No, 1158 Clark Brothers Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1158 Clark Brothers Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1158 Clark Brothers Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1158 Clark Brothers Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1158 Clark Brothers Drive has units with air conditioning.
