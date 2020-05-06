All apartments in Bryan
Find more places like 2113 Oakwood Forest Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bryan, TX
/
2113 Oakwood Forest Drive
Last updated April 20 2020 at 12:26 AM

2113 Oakwood Forest Drive

2113 Oakwood Forest Dr · (888) 376-0237
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Bryan
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

2113 Oakwood Forest Dr, Bryan, TX 77803
Carver-Kemp

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,200

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1309 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

garage
walk in closets
range
oven
Unit Amenities
oven
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
The Doherty plan is a simple one story home with 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. A modern open concept with the living room, dining, and kitchen all in one room. The master is tucked in the back of the home with its own private bath and large walk in closet. The other two bedrooms are next to one another with the other full bath at the end of the hallway. Features wood-grain vinyl plank flooring, two car garage, and a fenced backyard. LAWN MOWING IS INCLUDED! Lease terms vary from 12 to 23 months depending upon available end dates. The specific options for the lease expiration date will be determined when the security deposit is received.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2113 Oakwood Forest Drive have any available units?
2113 Oakwood Forest Drive has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Bryan, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bryan Rent Report.
What amenities does 2113 Oakwood Forest Drive have?
Some of 2113 Oakwood Forest Drive's amenities include garage, walk in closets, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2113 Oakwood Forest Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2113 Oakwood Forest Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2113 Oakwood Forest Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2113 Oakwood Forest Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bryan.
Does 2113 Oakwood Forest Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2113 Oakwood Forest Drive does offer parking.
Does 2113 Oakwood Forest Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2113 Oakwood Forest Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2113 Oakwood Forest Drive have a pool?
No, 2113 Oakwood Forest Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2113 Oakwood Forest Drive have accessible units?
No, 2113 Oakwood Forest Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2113 Oakwood Forest Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2113 Oakwood Forest Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 2113 Oakwood Forest Drive?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Hudson Trails
4150 Pendleton Dr
Bryan, TX 77802
Country Place
3902 College Main St
Bryan, TX 77801
Presidio
3150 Finfeather Rd
Bryan, TX 77801
Retreat at 2818
3301 Providence Ave
Bryan, TX 77803
8085 at Traditions
8000 Atlas Pear Drive
Bryan, TX 77807
The Element at University Park
4475 Carter Creek Pkwy
Bryan, TX 77802
Springs at University Drive Apartments
4050 Eastchester Dr
Bryan, TX 77802

Similar Pages

Bryan 1 BedroomsBryan 2 Bedrooms
Bryan Apartments with ParkingBryan Dog Friendly Apartments
Bryan Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXConroe, TX
College Station, TXHuntsville, TX
Hempstead, TXBrenham, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeSam Houston State University
Baylor College of MedicineHouston Community College
University of Houston-Downtown
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity