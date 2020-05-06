2113 Oakwood Forest Drive

Amenities

The Doherty plan is a simple one story home with 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. A modern open concept with the living room, dining, and kitchen all in one room. The master is tucked in the back of the home with its own private bath and large walk in closet. The other two bedrooms are next to one another with the other full bath at the end of the hallway. Features wood-grain vinyl plank flooring, two car garage, and a fenced backyard. LAWN MOWING IS INCLUDED! Lease terms vary from 12 to 23 months depending upon available end dates. The specific options for the lease expiration date will be determined when the security deposit is received.