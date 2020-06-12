15 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Boerne, TX

/
37 Units Available
Roots at Boerne
135 Old San Antonio Road, Boerne, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,062
970 sqft
We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today! Minutes from the Hill Country Mile experience vacation inspired living.
33 Units Available
Rustico at Fair Oaks
27595 IH 10W, Boerne, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,159
1062 sqft
New apartments with nine-foot ceilings and granite kitchen counters. Community includes a complimentary coffee bar, resort-style pool and business center. Easy access to I-10. Jog or hike at nearby Eisenhower Park during free time.
7 Units Available
The Woodland
150 Medical Dr, Boerne, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,157
1010 sqft
One- and two-bedroom open-concept apartment homes with tile flooring and well-equipped kitchens. Community is close to schools and library, and features a swimming pool, playground and fitness center.
16 Units Available
Carrington Place Apartments
825 Johns Rd, Boerne, TX
2 Bedrooms
$999
859 sqft
Amenities include community Wi-Fi, covered parking, a pool and a 24-hour gym. The one- to three-bedroom floor plans feature laundry hookups, separate dining areas and spacious closets. Just off I-10.
Contact for Availability
Ranch at Cibolo Creek
1681 River Rd, Boerne, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1035 sqft
Welcome home to The Ranch at Cibolo, a wonderful apartment community with everything you've been looking for.
1 Unit Available
607 SCHWEPPE ST
607 Schweppe Street, Boerne, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1305 sqft
Charming 1960's Downtown Boerne Home with lots of upgrades! 2-bedrooms, 1 bath. Use the large bonus room for an office, a second living room, or a game room. Trees shade the oversized fenced yard and matching 16X12 shed is great for extra storage.
Downtown Boerne
1 Unit Available
267 Lohmann Street
267 Lohmann St, Boerne, TX
2 Bedrooms
$995
878 sqft
Cozy duplex within walking distance to Boerne Main Street and area attractions. Vaulted ceiling in living room and neutral paint shades give it a light airy feeling.
Results within 5 miles of Boerne
15 Units Available
The Hills at Fair Oaks
8700 Starr Ranch, Fair Oaks Ranch, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,056
960 sqft
Easy access to I-10, recently renovated with resort-style pool and oasis. Enjoy the convenience of a 24-hour gym, dog park, and coffee bar all on-site. Interiors feature designer finishes, hardwood floors, and granite counters.
1 Unit Available
129 Tapatio Dr E
129 Tapatio Drive East, Kendall County, TX
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
2095 sqft
VERY, VERY NICE 2 BEDROOM, 2 BATH TOWNHOME COMPLETELY FURNISHED. AMAZING VIEWS! GARAGE AND ADDITIONAL PARKING. TAPATIO RESORT HAS GOLF, CLUBHOUSE, TENNIS WITH MEMBERSHIP PACKAGES.
Results within 10 miles of Boerne
5 Units Available
The View at Crownridge
7602 Luskey Blvd, San Antonio, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,380
1104 sqft
Community amenities include a gym, poolside cabanas, and a Starbucks coffee bar. The one- to three-bedroom apartment home interiors feature wood floors, granite countertops and gourmet kitchens. Easy access to TX-1604 Loop and Interstate 10.
49 Units Available
Abbey at Dominion Crossing
21626 Stonewall Pkwy, San Antonio, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,599
1157 sqft
Conveniently located close to I-10 and less than one mile north of The Dominion neighborhood in close proximity to exclusive restaurants, shopping destinations and downtown San Antonio attractions.
28 Units Available
Catalina at Dominion
21630 Milsa Dr, San Antonio, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,749
1284 sqft
Discover refined luxury living at Catalina at Dominion Apartment Homes.
20 Units Available
Grand at the Dominion
23910 W Interstate 10, San Antonio, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,319
1222 sqft
Newly renovated homes with walk-in closets, fully equipped kitchens, in-unit laundry and hardwood floors. Pet-friendly, with a clubhouse, coffee bar, gym and a fitness center. Close to La Cantera shopping mall.
21 Units Available
Retreat at Cross Mountain
19414 Babcock Rd, San Antonio, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1216 sqft
A selection of one, two and three bedrooms. Amenities include granite countertops, faux wood blinds, ceramic tile bathrooms, custom cabinetry, a state-of-the-art fitness center and more.
29 Units Available
Park at Rialto
25051 IH 10 West, San Antonio, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,386
1160 sqft
Within easy reach of State Road 436 and Highway 17/92. Apartments featuring two-tone colored interiors, ornamental chair rails and ceiling fans in a community with tropical landscaping. On-site playground, fitness center and complimentary coffee bar.
