This adorable home is walking distance from downtown Boerne and all it has to offer. Only minutes from IH-10 as well. Perfect 3 bedroom home with lots of charm and spacious backyard with covered patio.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 210 Hosack St have any available units?
210 Hosack St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boerne, TX.
What amenities does 210 Hosack St have?
Some of 210 Hosack St's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 210 Hosack St currently offering any rent specials?
210 Hosack St is not currently offering any rent specials.