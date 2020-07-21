All apartments in Boerne
210 Hosack St
210 Hosack St

210 East Hosack Street · No Longer Available
Location

210 East Hosack Street, Boerne, TX 78006

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This adorable home is walking distance from downtown Boerne and all it has to offer. Only minutes from IH-10 as well. Perfect 3 bedroom home with lots of charm and spacious backyard with covered patio.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 210 Hosack St have any available units?
210 Hosack St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boerne, TX.
What amenities does 210 Hosack St have?
Some of 210 Hosack St's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 210 Hosack St currently offering any rent specials?
210 Hosack St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 210 Hosack St pet-friendly?
No, 210 Hosack St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boerne.
Does 210 Hosack St offer parking?
Yes, 210 Hosack St offers parking.
Does 210 Hosack St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 210 Hosack St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 210 Hosack St have a pool?
No, 210 Hosack St does not have a pool.
Does 210 Hosack St have accessible units?
No, 210 Hosack St does not have accessible units.
Does 210 Hosack St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 210 Hosack St has units with dishwashers.
Does 210 Hosack St have units with air conditioning?
No, 210 Hosack St does not have units with air conditioning.
