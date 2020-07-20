All apartments in Boerne
100 Horse Hill

Location

100 Horse Hill, Boerne, TX 78006

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
pool
refrigerator
Lovely Single story 3/2 home in great neighborhood of Trails of Herff Ranch. One of the biggest lots in Herff Ranch with nice shady oaks. Complete with privacy fence, and large covered patio in back. Open floor plan, walking distance to acclaimed Boerne schools. Roomy bedrooms with nice closets. Lots of natural light.Refrigerator, washer, dryer, and armoire in place. Attached 2 car garage. Close to restaurants, shopping, and downtown Boerne. HOA Pool and Play! Spic and span and ready to go! Avail Feb 1,2020

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 100 Horse Hill have any available units?
100 Horse Hill doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boerne, TX.
What amenities does 100 Horse Hill have?
Some of 100 Horse Hill's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 100 Horse Hill currently offering any rent specials?
100 Horse Hill is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 100 Horse Hill pet-friendly?
No, 100 Horse Hill is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boerne.
Does 100 Horse Hill offer parking?
Yes, 100 Horse Hill offers parking.
Does 100 Horse Hill have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 100 Horse Hill offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 100 Horse Hill have a pool?
Yes, 100 Horse Hill has a pool.
Does 100 Horse Hill have accessible units?
No, 100 Horse Hill does not have accessible units.
Does 100 Horse Hill have units with dishwashers?
No, 100 Horse Hill does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 100 Horse Hill have units with air conditioning?
No, 100 Horse Hill does not have units with air conditioning.
