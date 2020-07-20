100 Horse Hill

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage

Lovely Single story 3/2 home in great neighborhood of Trails of Herff Ranch. One of the biggest lots in Herff Ranch with nice shady oaks. Complete with privacy fence, and large covered patio in back. Open floor plan, walking distance to acclaimed Boerne schools. Roomy bedrooms with nice closets. Lots of natural light.Refrigerator, washer, dryer, and armoire in place. Attached 2 car garage. Close to restaurants, shopping, and downtown Boerne. HOA Pool and Play! Spic and span and ready to go! Avail Feb 1,2020