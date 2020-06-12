/
/
uvalde
Last updated June 12 2020 at 9:06 AM
2 Apartments for rent in Uvalde, TX📍
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated November 15 at 08:27pm
Contact for Availability
Brownstone Apartment Homes
2224 E Main St, Uvalde, TX
1 Bedroom
$790
668 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,045
80 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1160 sqft
Experience a carefree, relaxing lifestyle at Brownstone Apartment Homes in Uvalde, TX. We are perfectly situated in a well-kept area with beautifully landscaped grounds, providing easy access to highways, shopping, dining, schools, and entertainment.
Results within 10 miles of Uvalde
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
2893 N US Highway 83
2893 N US Highway 83, Uvalde County, TX
1 Bedroom
$650
650 sqft
1 bedroom, 1 bathroom recently renovated apartments ready for immediate move in with water and garbage included! Located on Hwy 83 on the edge of Uvalde with beautiful sunset views and privacy fenced back yard! Appliances included! Metal roof, tile
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Uvalde rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,000.
Some of the colleges located in the Uvalde area include Southwest Texas Junior College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Uvalde from include Hondo.