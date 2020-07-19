All apartments in Bexar County
Bexar County, TX
9623 Mustang Farm
Last updated July 2 2020 at 10:00 AM

9623 Mustang Farm

9623 Mustang Farm · No Longer Available
Location

9623 Mustang Farm, Bexar County, TX 78254

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
dog park
playground
basketball court
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
dog park
playground
pool
bbq/grill
9623 Mustang Farm Available 08/11/20 Wonderful 3 BR/2 Bath 1-Story in Fabulous Wildhorse Subdivision Ready for Move-In - Clean, MOVE- IN READY 3 BR / 2 BA home located in the desirable Wildhorse subdivision. This charming home boasts an open floor plan w/ split bedrooms. Kitchen offers an abundance of cabinet space including island & breakfast nook. Interior has been COMPLETELY repainted & carpets professionally cleaned. Neighborhood offers amenities galore to include a picnic area, jogging trail, TWO covered playgrounds, a full size dog park, pool, and a basketball court. Don't wait to see. This one won't last long!

(RLNE4670879)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9623 Mustang Farm have any available units?
9623 Mustang Farm doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bexar County, TX.
What amenities does 9623 Mustang Farm have?
Some of 9623 Mustang Farm's amenities include pet friendly, pool, and dog park. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9623 Mustang Farm currently offering any rent specials?
9623 Mustang Farm is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9623 Mustang Farm pet-friendly?
Yes, 9623 Mustang Farm is pet friendly.
Does 9623 Mustang Farm offer parking?
No, 9623 Mustang Farm does not offer parking.
Does 9623 Mustang Farm have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9623 Mustang Farm does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9623 Mustang Farm have a pool?
Yes, 9623 Mustang Farm has a pool.
Does 9623 Mustang Farm have accessible units?
No, 9623 Mustang Farm does not have accessible units.
Does 9623 Mustang Farm have units with dishwashers?
No, 9623 Mustang Farm does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9623 Mustang Farm have units with air conditioning?
No, 9623 Mustang Farm does not have units with air conditioning.
