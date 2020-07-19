Amenities

pet friendly pool dog park playground basketball court bbq/grill

Unit Amenities carpet Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court dog park playground pool bbq/grill

9623 Mustang Farm Available 08/11/20 Wonderful 3 BR/2 Bath 1-Story in Fabulous Wildhorse Subdivision Ready for Move-In - Clean, MOVE- IN READY 3 BR / 2 BA home located in the desirable Wildhorse subdivision. This charming home boasts an open floor plan w/ split bedrooms. Kitchen offers an abundance of cabinet space including island & breakfast nook. Interior has been COMPLETELY repainted & carpets professionally cleaned. Neighborhood offers amenities galore to include a picnic area, jogging trail, TWO covered playgrounds, a full size dog park, pool, and a basketball court. Don't wait to see. This one won't last long!



(RLNE4670879)