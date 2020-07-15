All apartments in Bexar County
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:15 PM

9135 Dublin Moor

9135 Dublin Moor · (830) 218-5625
Location

9135 Dublin Moor, Bexar County, TX 78254

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 9135 Dublin Moor · Avail. Jul 24

$1,375

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1644 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
walk in closets
ceiling fan
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
9135 Dublin Moor Available 07/24/20 Charming 4 Bed/2.5 Bath home in Hills of Shaenfield - Charming 4 Bed/2.5 Bath home features 1644 sq ft generous living space. Entry way opens up to a Large Living Room. Island, Flat-top Stove,Dishwasher, & Breakfast Nook highlights the functional kitchen. Master Bedroom comes w/Ceiling Fan,Walk-in Closet, & Shower/Tub Combo w/Dual Sinks. Greenbelt,Huge Covered Patio Area, & yard adorns the backyard space. Quick access to 1604 & just minutes to UTSA, Six Flags, & La Cantera. No carpets, house has tiles throughout.

If you decide to apply for one of the properties, there is a $65 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property bust apply. We will (1) check your credit report; (2) check for any past evictions; (3) verify your employment, if applicable; (4) personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) verify your previous landlord references; and (6) perform a criminal background screening; We encourage you not to apply if you have a credit score below 500, have ever been evicted, have a bad rental history or have recent or drug/ violence related felonies.

SATX

(RLNE5925211)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9135 Dublin Moor have any available units?
9135 Dublin Moor has a unit available for $1,375 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 9135 Dublin Moor have?
Some of 9135 Dublin Moor's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9135 Dublin Moor currently offering any rent specials?
9135 Dublin Moor is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9135 Dublin Moor pet-friendly?
Yes, 9135 Dublin Moor is pet friendly.
Does 9135 Dublin Moor offer parking?
No, 9135 Dublin Moor does not offer parking.
Does 9135 Dublin Moor have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9135 Dublin Moor does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9135 Dublin Moor have a pool?
No, 9135 Dublin Moor does not have a pool.
Does 9135 Dublin Moor have accessible units?
No, 9135 Dublin Moor does not have accessible units.
Does 9135 Dublin Moor have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9135 Dublin Moor has units with dishwashers.
Does 9135 Dublin Moor have units with air conditioning?
No, 9135 Dublin Moor does not have units with air conditioning.
