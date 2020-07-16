All apartments in Bexar County
Home
/
Bexar County, TX
/
8405 Maple Ridge Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

8405 Maple Ridge Drive

8405 Maple Ridge Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

8405 Maple Ridge Drive, Bexar County, TX 78239

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
There is much to love about this move in ready home! Recent updates include features like walls that are painted in a neutral color scheme, the installation of stylish fixtures, professionally installed flooring, and so much more! As a bonus, the kitchen comes fully equipped with all of the major appliances so you will be able to start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. In addition to all this, the bedrooms and bathrooms are just as impressive. All that this home needs is for you to add your own personal style of decor. We invite you to visit our website and apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8405 Maple Ridge Drive have any available units?
8405 Maple Ridge Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bexar County, TX.
Is 8405 Maple Ridge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8405 Maple Ridge Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8405 Maple Ridge Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 8405 Maple Ridge Drive is pet friendly.
Does 8405 Maple Ridge Drive offer parking?
No, 8405 Maple Ridge Drive does not offer parking.
Does 8405 Maple Ridge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8405 Maple Ridge Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8405 Maple Ridge Drive have a pool?
No, 8405 Maple Ridge Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8405 Maple Ridge Drive have accessible units?
No, 8405 Maple Ridge Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8405 Maple Ridge Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 8405 Maple Ridge Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8405 Maple Ridge Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 8405 Maple Ridge Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
