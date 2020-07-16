All apartments in Bexar County
7904 Wayside Trail
Last updated April 2 2020 at 4:52 PM

7904 Wayside Trail

7904 Wayside Trail · (210) 943-9306
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

7904 Wayside Trail, Bexar County, TX 78244
Ventura

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 7904 Wayside Trail · Avail. now

$1,300

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1461 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
volleyball court
Gorgeous single story home conveniently located by Randolph AFB, and SAMCC - This cozy home is conveniently located near Randolph AFB and SAMCC. Minutes from shopping, entertainment, and great food you're sure to find something fun to do. Start your with a delicious meal at the breakfast bar or dining room with a backyard view. Spend the day swimming at the community pool, break a sweat playing tennis, or work on your serve on the volleyball court.This community has AMAZING amenities.After a long day relax outside on the backyard covered patio. When it's cold, get cozy in front of the fireplace. With a 2 car garage there is plenty of parking space.

Judson ISD
Spring Meadows
Judson Middle School
Judson High School

Apply online at MHNproperties.com
We charge a $75 dollar application fee, all tenants 18 years or over must apply.
Pet deposits are $400.00 per pet, provide a picture of your pet with the application all tenants must obtain renters insurance.

(RLNE3220646)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7904 Wayside Trail have any available units?
7904 Wayside Trail has a unit available for $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 7904 Wayside Trail have?
Some of 7904 Wayside Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7904 Wayside Trail currently offering any rent specials?
7904 Wayside Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7904 Wayside Trail pet-friendly?
Yes, 7904 Wayside Trail is pet friendly.
Does 7904 Wayside Trail offer parking?
Yes, 7904 Wayside Trail offers parking.
Does 7904 Wayside Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7904 Wayside Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7904 Wayside Trail have a pool?
Yes, 7904 Wayside Trail has a pool.
Does 7904 Wayside Trail have accessible units?
No, 7904 Wayside Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 7904 Wayside Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 7904 Wayside Trail does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7904 Wayside Trail have units with air conditioning?
No, 7904 Wayside Trail does not have units with air conditioning.
