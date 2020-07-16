7904 Wayside Trail

Amenities
Gorgeous single story home conveniently located by Randolph AFB, and SAMCC - This cozy home is conveniently located near Randolph AFB and SAMCC. Minutes from shopping, entertainment, and great food you're sure to find something fun to do. Start your with a delicious meal at the breakfast bar or dining room with a backyard view. Spend the day swimming at the community pool, break a sweat playing tennis, or work on your serve on the volleyball court.This community has AMAZING amenities.After a long day relax outside on the backyard covered patio. When it's cold, get cozy in front of the fireplace. With a 2 car garage there is plenty of parking space.
Judson ISD
Spring Meadows
Judson Middle School
Judson High School
Apply online at MHNproperties.com
We charge a $75 dollar application fee, all tenants 18 years or over must apply.
Pet deposits are $400.00 per pet, provide a picture of your pet with the application all tenants must obtain renters insurance.
(RLNE3220646)