7656 Oak Chase

Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly 24hr maintenance recently renovated air conditioning extra storage

Renovated 4 Bedroom 2 Full Bath Townhomes in WINDSOR HEIGHTS! - ForeFront Property Management is now offering a zero dollar security deposit move in! All Residents are required to purchase a Security Deposit Insurance Policy through Rhino. Recently renovated 4 bedroom 2 full baths townhome in the Windsor Heights community! Vinyl flooring throughout common areas and bedrooms, ceramic flooring in bathroom areas. New kitchen appliances installed. Master Bedroom split, downstairs and full bath around the corner on the downstairs level. Additional bedrooms and full guest bath upstairs. Loft area upstairs between bedrooms and bathroom areas. Stacked washer/dryer connections and area under staircase with additional storage space available. Private backyard access for this unit only.



Please call (210) 339-2943 with any questions.



$0 Security Deposit (insurance policy with Rhino required).

$150.00 one time lease administration fee.

Required with ALL lease agreements under ForeFront Property Management is the minimum Resident Benefits Package. Inclusions in the Resident Benefits Package:

- Included Online Resident Portal for Maintenance, Payment Options, and Electronic Statements.

- 24/7 Maintenance Hotline with Live Phone Support.

- HVAC Preventive Maintenance Program

- Free Credit Reporting for All Rental Payments made during this Lease to TransUnion.

Cost- $30/month



If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $65 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. We will (1) check your credit report; (2) check for any past evictions; (3) verify your employment, if applicable; (4) personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) verify your previous landlord references; and (6) perform a criminal background screening; We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 500, have ever been evicted, have bad rental history or have recent or drug/violence related felonies.



(RLNE5671440)