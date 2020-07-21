All apartments in Bexar County
Last updated April 17 2020 at 10:30 AM

7656 Oak Chase

7656 Oak Chase · No Longer Available
Location

7656 Oak Chase, Bexar County, TX 78239

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
recently renovated
air conditioning
extra storage
Unit Amenities
Renovated 4 Bedroom 2 Full Bath Townhomes in WINDSOR HEIGHTS! - ForeFront Property Management is now offering a zero dollar security deposit move in! All Residents are required to purchase a Security Deposit Insurance Policy through Rhino. Recently renovated 4 bedroom 2 full baths townhome in the Windsor Heights community! Vinyl flooring throughout common areas and bedrooms, ceramic flooring in bathroom areas. New kitchen appliances installed. Master Bedroom split, downstairs and full bath around the corner on the downstairs level. Additional bedrooms and full guest bath upstairs. Loft area upstairs between bedrooms and bathroom areas. Stacked washer/dryer connections and area under staircase with additional storage space available. Private backyard access for this unit only.

Please call (210) 339-2943 with any questions.

$0 Security Deposit (insurance policy with Rhino required).
$150.00 one time lease administration fee.
Required with ALL lease agreements under ForeFront Property Management is the minimum Resident Benefits Package. Inclusions in the Resident Benefits Package:
- Included Online Resident Portal for Maintenance, Payment Options, and Electronic Statements.
- 24/7 Maintenance Hotline with Live Phone Support.
- HVAC Preventive Maintenance Program
- Free Credit Reporting for All Rental Payments made during this Lease to TransUnion.
Cost- $30/month

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $65 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. We will (1) check your credit report; (2) check for any past evictions; (3) verify your employment, if applicable; (4) personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) verify your previous landlord references; and (6) perform a criminal background screening; We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 500, have ever been evicted, have bad rental history or have recent or drug/violence related felonies.

(RLNE5671440)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7656 Oak Chase have any available units?
7656 Oak Chase doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bexar County, TX.
What amenities does 7656 Oak Chase have?
Some of 7656 Oak Chase's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7656 Oak Chase currently offering any rent specials?
7656 Oak Chase is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7656 Oak Chase pet-friendly?
Yes, 7656 Oak Chase is pet friendly.
Does 7656 Oak Chase offer parking?
No, 7656 Oak Chase does not offer parking.
Does 7656 Oak Chase have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7656 Oak Chase does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7656 Oak Chase have a pool?
No, 7656 Oak Chase does not have a pool.
Does 7656 Oak Chase have accessible units?
No, 7656 Oak Chase does not have accessible units.
Does 7656 Oak Chase have units with dishwashers?
No, 7656 Oak Chase does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7656 Oak Chase have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 7656 Oak Chase has units with air conditioning.
