7623 LOST CREEK GAP

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garage stainless steel

THIS IS AN AMAZING PLACE TO CALL HOME. SPACIOUS TWO-STORY HOME IN THE DESIRABLE LOST CREEK COMMUNITY WITH NEW 30 YRS ROOF DONE IN 2019. FIRST FLOOR WITH TRAVERTINE, LIMESTONE AND WOOD FLOORING MAKES THIS HOME EASY TO KEEP CLEAN. KITCHEN FEATURES GRANITE COUNTER TOPS, STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES. THE HOME HAS 4 BEDROOMS WITH A REC. ROOM UPSTAIRS AND AN OFFICE DOWNSTAIRS. WELL KEPT BACK YARD WITH AN ATTACHED DECK AND AN ENTERTAINING AREA UNDER THE 100+ YRS OLD OAK TREE THAT PROVIDES SHADE AND MAKES THIS BACK YARD ENJOYABLE ALL YEAR LONG. BEING CLOSE TO INTERSTATE 10, WITH WALMART AND H.E.B. GROCERY STORE 1 MILE AWAY. HIGH RATED SCHOOL DISTRICT OF NORTH SIDE I.S.D. AGENTS SHOW WITH CONFIDENCE THIS ONE WILL NOT LAST LONG.